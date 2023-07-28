Jimmie Allen Announces Surprising Career Move Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jimmie Allen is embarking on a new chapter of his career amid the ongoing sexual assault allegations against the country singer. The "Best Shot" singer took to Instagram Thursday to announce he would be heading out on a three-night comedy tour in October, puzzling fans in the comment section.

"I Said What I Said, and I'm gonna say it again during my 3-night comedy tour coming this October! ALL shows are invite only, so be sure signup with your e-mail via link in bio to receive the latest news & how to win tix," Allen captioned his Instagram announcement. The musician's comment section was quickly filled with fans who ranged from supportive to confused. "Now is this post a joke? I'm honestly asking," one person wrote, as another shrugged, "I didn't have this on my bingo card."

Allen's comedy announcement comes a week after the CMA Award-winner countersued the two women who accused him of sexual assault back in May. Allen denies all the allegations against him in the countersuit, claiming that one of his accusers defamed him and that the other took his cell phone without permission.

In the first lawsuit against Allen, an unnamed "Jane Doe" on his management team claimed she was raped by the country singer during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021, as per a report published by Variety in May. The second claims that Allen assaulted another woman in a Las Vegas hotel room, secretly recording the encounter.

Allen has admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with his ex-manager, but claimed in a statement from his attorney to Variety that it was always consensual. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," the statement read. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship – one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Doe's attorneys denied ever demanding money, claiming that the only request made was to "to meet to discuss Allen's behavior and resolution of our client's claims." They continued, "The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint."