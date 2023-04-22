Jimmie Allen Splits From Pregnant Wife Alexis Gale After 3 Years Together

Country music star Jimmie Allen may be going through something for the makings of a perfect song. TMZ reports the singer and his wife, Alexis Gale have decided to part ways. The two have been married for three years and have two children together. They are expecting their third child. He also has another child from a previous marriage. Sources say the former pair have been doing a song and dance for the past few months and have ultimately decided to split for good. Official divorce documents haven't been filed yet. And per the report, it's unclear when they'll do it, or who will initiate it.

They married during a secret wedding in 2020 at the height of the pandemic. They've kept their social media followers up to date with their love and family life by sharing candids online. Alexis first shared the news in an Instagram post, writing, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy, and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another."

She shared a more vague post afterward, but seemingly related to their split. "We must be willing to let go of the life we have planned, so as to have the life that is waiting for us," she wrote.

Ironically, Allen told Entertainment Tonight last year that he wasn't having any more children. His child from a previous relationship. "Going from two to three is a big jump! It's cool, we love 'em and we're just definitely thankful for our kids. For sure, we feel out numbered, yeah. [And] we are," he said, before adding that he's "done" with having babies. "We threw around the idea of maybe having another one in like four years, we thought about it, we tossed around the idea," he said. "And then we closed the idea."