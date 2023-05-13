Jimmie Allen's Label Takes Action Against Him Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Record label BBR Music has dropped country music artist Jimmie Allen after his ex-manager filed a sexual assault lawsuit alleging he raped, abused, and sexually harassed her repeatedly while they worked together. "In light of [Thursday's] allegations against Jimmie Allen, BBR Music Group has decided to suspend all activity with him, effective immediately," the label said in a statement to People. CMA Fest, scheduled for June 11 in Nashville, has also cut Allen from the lineup. According to the lawsuit via Variety, plaintiff Jane Doe alleged Allen's management team knew about his abuse but did nothing about it. Additionally, Doe recalled how, after dinner together, she woke up naked in her hotel room to Allen, "insisting she take Plan B as soon as possible." Besides Allen, Doe is also suing Wide Open Music and its founder, Ash Bowers. "Having been aware of Allen's past behavior, it's reprehensible that the company picked her out and threw her to the wolves like they did, knowing how things would turn out," Jane Doe's lawyer, Elizabeth Fegan, told The A.V. Club in a statement. "Allen identified her as his target and groomed her, and the company did absolutely nothing to prevent it."

In a statement to The A.V. Club, Allen vehemently refuted the allegations Variety first reported in the lawsuit, saying he finds it "deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues, and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever." "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship — one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time, she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely," Allen continued. "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

According to Fegan, Allen's claim about money is false: "The only ask we made of Allen and his legal counsel was to meet to discuss Allen's behavior and resolution of our client's claims. At no time did our client make a monetary demand. The response was a hard no and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint." The lawsuit was filed on April 28, the same day that Allen and his wife Alexis, with whom he is expecting a third child, announced they were divorcing. People noted that Jimmie requested joint custody of their two children while Alexis sought to be named their primary residential parent.