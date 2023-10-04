Jimmie Allen's Estranged Wife Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Shares Sweet Photos

Jimmie Allen and his estranged wife, Alexis Gale, have welcomed their third child. Gale shared the big news on Instagram Monday, posting photos of their newborn, a baby boy named Cohen Ace James, alongside older sisters Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1. (Allen is also father to 8-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.) Gale kept the caption simple, adding just an "xo" to her son's name reveal and his Sept. 27 birthdate.

Allen and Gale announced they were expecting their third child together in April as they shared news that they had separated. "After much thought and reflection in recent months, Lex & I have made the decision to separate," Allen wrote in a joint Instagram statement. "As we navigate this life change, we can also share that we will be welcoming another child together later this year." He continued, "Our number one priority is and always will be ensuring that our children are healthy, happy and loved, and we remain committed to co-parenting with love and respect for one another. In light [of] our growing family, we respectfully request privacy during this time."

The separation and baby news came as allegations of sexual assault against Allen were made public. The country singer has denied the allegations against him but did admit to an affair in a since-deleted social media post. "I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I'm embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That's something that she did not deserve at all," Allen wrote. "I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I'm working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me."

The "Best Shot" artist claimed he had a consensual sexual relationship with his former manager after she sued him for sexual assault and harassment. In a report from Variety at the time, the woman claimed that Allen allegedly raped her during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021 following his appearance as a celebrity guest on American Idol. In June, a second woman came forward to sue Allen for assault and battery, claiming he filmed their sexual encounter without her consent in May 2022 – a claim for which she filed a police report in Las Vegas in July 2022. Allen has denied all allegations against him and has since countersued both women, claiming that "false allegations caused severe damage to my family, mental health, and business."