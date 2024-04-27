Sources Dish on Reason for Ryan Seacrest's Breakup

Ryan Seacrest felt "pressured" to propose and begin a family with girlfriend Aubrey Paige. That's according to sources who spoke to RadarOnline.com about the end of the pair's three-year relationship.

A source noted that Seacrest, 49, and Paige, 26, will remain close friends after their romance ended. The American Idol host's team confirmed the split but didn't elaborate.

Despite this, an insider shared with RadarOnline that after his then-girlfriend reportedly dropped hints that she wanted a ring last year, the pressure started mounting for Seacrest to propose. Friends allegedly warned that the radio and television personality needed to step up in the relationship.

Insiders shared that Paige had high hopes that Seacrest would pop the question. "A lot of people rolled their eyes when Ryan first started dating Aubrey because of the age difference, but his friends have come to admire her," a source said in February 2023.

"Aubrey's really been there for Ryan. She's helped him get back on track after his health scare from a couple years back. Ryan's going to lose another one if he doesn't step up to the plate."

Many believed that his relationship with Paige was genuine, especially after he left Live with Kelly and Ryan. These people speculated that he left the show after six years in order to build his future with Paige. In addition, she reportedly wanted marriage and to start a family with him.

According to an insider at the time, Paige was allegedly "clear from day one that she's not just interested in getting married. She wants a guarantee the deal will include having children." "She wants kids, and she wants them with Ryan," they claimed, but Seacrest was reportedly not as keen.

Earlier this month, Seacrest and Paige continued to post photos together on social media. "He's always on the run, and can't even imagine how he'd handle all his projects if he was kept awake by the cries of a newborn," the source explained.

Paige and Seacrest first became public in May 2021. Earlier this month, she appeared on his show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, during which he promoted her new wine game, Sippin on Somethin.'