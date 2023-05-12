Jimmie Allen and Wife Alexis Filed for Divorce Weeks Before Sexual Battery Lawsuit

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale officially filed for divorce just weeks before the "Down Home" singer was sued for sexual battery by his former manager. Both Allen and Gale filed for divorce on April 28, which they also listed as their date of separation on court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Allen is asking for joint custody of the former couple's daughters, Naomi, 3, and Zara, 1, but Gale, who is pregnant with their third child, is requesting that the children live primarily with her, and that she be granted alimony and an equitable division of all marital assets. Allen and Gale's divorce filing came just two weeks before the 37-year-old country singer was sued in Tennessee federal court by his ex-manager, who claims Allen raped her during a work trip to Los Angeles in March 2021 following his celebrity guest appearance on American Idol.

The woman, identified as "Jane Doe" in the report published by Variety, alleges that Allen repeatedly harassed and sexually abused her over the course of 18 months as his day-to-day manager. The woman is also suing Allen's former management firm, Wide Open Music, as well as the firm's founder, Ash Bowers, claiming both the company and Bowers were negligent when she disclosed the abuse and harassment to them.

Allen admitted to having a "sexual relationship" with the woman suing him in a statement from his attorney but claimed it was consensual the entire time. "It is deeply troubling and hurtful that someone I counted as one of my closest friends, colleagues and confidants would make allegations that have no truth to them whatsoever," the statement reads. "I acknowledge that we had a sexual relationship – one that lasted for nearly two years. During that time she never once accused me of any wrongdoing, and she spoke of our relationship and friendship as being something she wanted to continue indefinitely."

The statement continued, "Only after things ended between us, did she hire a lawyer to reach out and ask for money, which leads me to question her motives. The simple fact is, her accusations are not only false, but also extremely damaging. I've worked incredibly hard to build my career, and I intend to mount a vigorous defense to her claims and take all other legal action necessary to protect my reputation."

Doe's attorneys have denied ever demanding money, saying that the only request made to Allen and his legal counsel was "to meet to discuss Allen's behavior and resolution of our client's claims." The continued, "The response was a hard no, and colored with threats that his team would take steps to publicly tarnish my client. My client had no choice but to be proactive in protecting herself by filing the complaint."