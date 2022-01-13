Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Relationship Through the Years

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced on Wednesday that they would be divorcing after 16 years together and almost five years of marriage. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” the statement read.”The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children, teaching our children what’s possible, Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Fans were devastated by the news, leading many to reminisce about the Hollywood love story. As the former couple calls it quits, read on to look back on how their relationship progressed over the years.

She Was His Celebrity Crush

In 2019, Momoa told Esquire that Bonet was his childhood crush when she was the star of The Cosby Show. “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” he joked. “If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.’”

A Blended Family

Bonet was previously married to rockstar Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993, and they share one daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz. Kravitz and Momoa have had a famously good relationship over the years. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz said in the Men’s Health‘s November 2020 issue. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’”

Beginning the Relationship

Momoa and Bonet met in 2004 through mutual friends at a Los Angeles jazz club. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met,” Bonet told Porter magazine in a 2018 interview. “In that moment, love came and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do,” she explained. “He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!”

Having Kids

The couple welcomed their first child, Lola, in 2007. After the birth of their daughter, there were rumors that they had gotten hitched, but they were not legally married. Their son, Nakoa-Wolf, was born the next year.

Being A Dad

“I really can’t tell you what the hell I was doing before I had kids,” the Aquaman star said in a 2016 interview with Men’s Health. “Just f—king off. Wasting time. I think I was pretty reckless and definitely a bit out of control. Now I’m more focused. I probably love myself more and take care of myself more because I want to stick around.”

Making Things Legal

Momoa and Bonet married in October 2017. “Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly at the time. “Apparently they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.’”

The Public Eye

While the couple was relatively private, they still burned up red carpets together and mentioned each other in interviews. In a 2019 issue of Esquire, Momoa was asked whether or not the family would be adopting another dog, and he joked “it’s up to Mama. Mama is the boss — everyone knows that.” They also appeared in a 2020 Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage together.

A Lovely Gift

In 2020, Momoa restored a 1965 mustang – the first car that Bonet had when she was a teenager – custom for her as a gift and documented the process on Youtube. “To be in this passenger seat with my wife here and surprise her and our babies in the back — riding in her first car when she was 17 — I’m excited to see her face,” he said. “It’s come a long way, a long way.”