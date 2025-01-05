Golden Globes Host Nikki Glaser Had a Secret ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Romance

Golden Globes host Nikki Glaser once had a secret romance on Dancing With the Stars. The comedian briefly competed on Season 27 of the dancing competition series with partner Gleb Savchenko before being eliminated the first week. Despite not being on the show for very long, Glaser still developed feelings for a fellow celebrity competitor, as she shared on The Howard Stern Show in September 2019 that she didn’t fall in love, but she fell in “show love” with “the guy that won,” which was radio personality Bobby Bones.

“I did not fall in love. There is no love,” Glaser clarified. They hooked up during the show and “had to keep it super secret.” Stern wondered why Glaser never turned out to be Mrs. Bobby Bones, and she said they were hooking up “lightly.” She continued, “I think we were spending several nights together, and I didn’t even take off my clothes. I was really making him work for it because I wasn’t sure of him.” She also revealed she was still seeing her ex-boyfriend at the time, and it was still up in the air.

Glaser shared that Bones was expressing feelings that he was falling in love, and Glaser had to see what the deal was with her ex. But once she closed things with her ex, Bones was no longer interested and “kind of ghosted” her once Glaser was eliminated. As for how they hooked up while on the show, she said they snuck it in between spray tans and in trailers, but it was “more emotional than anything.”

A month after Nikki Glaser spoke about her “relationship” with Bobby Bones, the Season 27 winner shared his own take on it while speaking with Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know if we dated!” he said. “Here’s the thing, Nikki was like, ‘Bobby ghosted me.’ I was on her radio show two weeks prior to that! There was a little hyperbole there. She’s so funny, and as someone who creates content to be funny, I was fine with her saying whatever. Whatever makes Howard Stern laugh, because he’s the greatest. Whatever for a good story.”

It seems like there are some conflicting sides as to what really happened between them, but it seems like it wasn’t much of a thing for either of them. Plus, Bones doesn’t really mind what she said about him and vice versa. And they are certainly not the only two to have some type of romance on Dancing With the Stars.