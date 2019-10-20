‘DWTS’ Champ Bobby Bones Speaks out About ‘Dating’ Nikki Glaser

Bobby Bones was always swarmed with rumors of linking up with his Dancing With the Stars partner Sharna Burgess, but it turns out the real romance was with his fellow celebrity, Nikki Glaser. While the specifics are still blurry, Bones, 39, and Glaser, 35, have admitted they had some sort of relationship during Glaser’s brief stint on the show. Glaser claimed they totally dated for a bit while appearing on The Howard Stern Show, but the American Idol personality just tried to walk back that assessment.

“I don’t know if we dated! Here’s the thing, Nikki was like, ‘Bobby ghosted me.’ I was on her radio show two weeks prior to that! There was a little hyperbole there,” Bones told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. “She’s so funny, and as someone who creates content to be funny, I was fine with her saying whatever. Whatever makes Howard Stern laugh, because he’s the greatest. Whatever for a good story.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He added, “But we definitely dated-ish, but she was only on the show for like two weeks and then she left! How much, if we’re just looking at data, how much can you really [date]? But she is still one of my dearest friends and I don’t even have anything to say bad about her. I wish I did, I wish I could get some headlines here, but I love her. She’s awesome and she had freedom to say whatever she wanted.”

Bones, who is currently single, went on in an attempt to explain the extent of his time spent with Glaser, all while praising her comedic career and abilities.

“I don’t see her. She’s so full of crap though, in that I ghosted her,” Bones said. “She’s so full of crap, because after Dancing with the Stars, I kept dancing. I brought her back for my final dance and then I went to her show in Vegas and then I did her radio show. So that’s all, like, stop it.

“But she’s awesome. Like, one of my favorite people, one of the smartest people. I’ll hit her up with jokes sometimes, be like, ‘Hey, help me with this joke.’ She’s so talented and I was so happy to see her Netflix special [Bangin’] just kill it. So, yeah, she’s awesome.”

As far as Glaser’s initial comments that sparked this back-and-forth, Glaser told Howard Stern that her romance with Bones was “super secret” and that they “were hooking up” behind the scenes.

“I didn’t fall in love, but I did fall in show love. We had to keep it super secret. I didn’t see it happening,” she said. “We were hooking up, like, lightly. I think we spent several nights together and I didn’t even take off my clothes. I was really making him work for it, because I wasn’t sure of him. I was just like, ‘I don’t know,’ and I was still seeing my ex-boyfriend at the time … so I was like, ‘I don’t know what I want to do with this.’”

She went to on to add, “I was like, ‘Well, let me just close up the ex-boyfriend thing’ then and maybe I can be open to exploring this, because I don’t feel right about that. And then as soon as I closed up the ex-boyfriend thing, guess who doesn’t want to hang out with me anymore? … He kinda ghosted me.”

Regardless of the what was said, Bones seemed to at least be glad the chat went down on Stern’s show. He’s apparently a huge fan of the legendary shock jock and was pumped his name was mentioned on a broadcast.

“He’s the greatest! I don’t care how I get talked about on that show, my goal is to one day be on that show, and I texted [Nikki], I was so jealous,” Bones said in the aforementioned ET interview. “I hit her [up] before the show and I was like, ‘Hey, good luck.’ And then she, you know, she knows, any time she can bring me up in front of Howard, like, please do it, ’cause he’s the greatest of all time.

“Howard Stern called me wildly successful and I was like, ‘That’s the coolest thing that’s ever happened to me. And it wouldn’t have happened had she not been on that show.”

Photo Credit: Lou Rocco/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images