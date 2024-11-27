Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber continue to give shippers more hints about their relationship post-Dancing With the Stars. After the Bachelorette alum and her Season 33 pro partner reunited in the ballroom for a special number during the Nov. 26 finale, the pair played coy about their current living situation.

“We’re not living together,” Farber, 40, told E! News, to which Tran, 27, replied, “We don’t?” Tran did showcase her knowledge of her former partner’s apartment, however, calling him a “neat freak” in open spaces. “If you go in the drawers and closet, total disaster,” she continued. “But the countertops will be clean. If you ever go in Sasha’s house, look in the drawers.” As for Farber, he called Tran a “perfect” roommate.

When it comes to the status of their post-show relationship, both Farber and Tran left the top question fans have for them unanswered. “We don’t know,” the Australian dancer answered. “We’ve been so busy with the season that I think we’re just going to take it day by day now. Now that there’s no season, be normal people.”

Tran quipped in response, “When are you gonna teach me the jive?” prompting Farber to reply, “Those days are over. I’ve got to get ready for next season.” He joked, “Unfortunately now I’m off the clock so I’m going to have to charge you.”

The former dance partners were the subject of romantic speculation throughout the season as even the judges commented on their chemistry both on and off the dance floor. Even after they were eliminated from DWTS on Halloween Night, the two have kept their followers wondering as they’ve shared flirty social media posts from Farber’s home.

While Tran and Farber wouldn’t spill when it came to the extent of their relationship, they did open up about working together in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. “I loved every moment of it,” the Bachelor Nation star said. “It’s so fun to see what he choreographs for me and for him to teach me new stuff. The past two months dancing with him, going to rehearsals every day, having a performance to work towards has truly been life-changing to me. It’s been just so beautiful to be able to do that together.”

At the end of the finale episode, Tran’s ex, The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei, was crowned the Season 33 winner alongside partner Jenna Johnson.