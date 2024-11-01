Another ‘DWTS’ Alum Shares Shocked Reaction to Bobby Bones Season Win

It’s been six years since radio host Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess won Dancing With the Stars, and people still aren’t over it, including one pro. The duo competed on Season 27 of the dancing competition series and caused quite a stir when they won. So much so that it’s still being talked about. After former pro and judge, and current co-host Julianne Hough shared she “strongly disagreed” with the win, Witney Carson is giving her own thoughts.

Carson was paired with Zombies star Milo Manheim during Season 27 and were the favorites to win the Mirrorball Trophy. Instead, the couple came in second place, and it still remains one of the biggest shocks in the entire series. Via Us Weekly, Carson was a guest on Bachelor alum Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast with current partner Danny Amendola. The NFL star brought up maintaining posture would help avoid elimination, to which Viall, who competed on Season 24 on DWTS said he thought smile and stage presence mattered more. “’Cause Bobby Bones won, and that boy walked on the dance floor,” he said.

“Right, I know. Yes,” Carson agreed. “I was with Milo that season, and we were like, ‘For real? Are we for real right now?’” Carson and Manheim were also in the files with Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, as well as Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe, but the big shock was Bones and Burgess coming out on top, especially since they consistently scored lower than the other final couples throughout the season.

The controversial win left brought much hate to both Sharna Burgess and Bobby Bones. After the win, Bones told People, “The people on the internet that loved that show were brutal to me. If people love dance, you didn’t love me on that show. If people love people going on and trying something new and putting their heart on their sleeve and being uncomfortable, then I think that’s who I was able to connect with. No one who was a ballroom fan was ever going to like me.”

Additionally, Burgess took a break from DWTS and didn’t return for Season 28, but she had no ill will towards ABC for it. While she did come back for Season 29 and 30, both times getting eliminated early on with partners Jesse Metcalfe and Brian Austin Green, respectively. Dancing With the Stars has seen its fair share of upsets, but the Season 27 win seems to always be one of the hardest ones to deal with.