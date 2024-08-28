The Golden Globes are sticking to comedians for the 2025 ceremony. Following Jo Koy's awkward and controversial hosting gig earlier this year, the Globes have tapped another comedian to host in 2025, and this time, it's Nikki Glaser. She is no stranger to hosting gigs, having hosted her own Comedy Central and Much series, Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and reality shows FBoy Island and spinoff Lovers and Liars. Not to mention her takeover of the comedy industry with her numerous comedy specials and more.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Golden Globes. It's one of my favorite nights of television and now I get a front row seat (actually, I think I have to host from the stage)," Glaser said in a statement. "The Golden Globes is not only a huge night for TV and film, but also for comedy. It's one of the few times that show business not only allows, but encourages itself to be lovingly mocked (at least I hope so). (God I hope so). It's an exciting, yet challenging gig because it's live, unpredictable, and in front of Hollywood's biggest stars (who also might be getting wasted while seated next to their recent exes)."

(Photo: FBoy Island -- Image Number: FBY101_01285r -- Pictured:Nikki Glaser - STXtelevision)

"Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy, or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn't know we desperately needed to hear," she continued. "I just hope to continue in that time honored tradition (that might also get me canceled). This is truly a dream job. Plus, I no longer have to feel guilty for every TV show and movie I've binged over the past year. It was all worth it. (Below Deck: Sailing Yacht Season 4 will be nominated, right?)."

Hosting an award show is no small feat, especially one that has been hosted by numerous well-known comedians in the past. However, it sounds like Nikki Glaser knows just how big of an honor it is and is going to be taking great care in her hosting duties. Even though being surrounded by the stars of her favorite shows and movies will not be easy, it's nothing she can't handle.

"Nikki Glaser is a comedic powerhouse whose daring and unfiltered humor is the perfect match for the Golden Globes," Helen Hoehne, President, Golden Globes said. "She is sure to bring a unique energy and spontaneity to the show that will keep the audience entertained all night." Nominations for the 82nd Golden Globes will be announced on Monday, Dec. 9. CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the ceremony live on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET.