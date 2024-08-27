Christina Hall Has Ring Finger Tattoo Removed Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Christina Hall is removing all the vestiges of her relationship with estranged husband Josh Hall. The Christina on the Coast star, 41, took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 26, sharing a video of herself getting a tattoo removed from her wedding ring finger.

"Thank you to my friends @jonathanzelkenmd for always taking care of me," Christina wrote over the video, which only showed a glimpse of the ink on the HGTV star's hand. That same day, the Flip or Flop alum shared a video of her suitcase at the bottom of a staircase that she sassily captioned, "When you need a man to do the heavy lifting. Actually, just a really strong assistant. Cheaper & safer choice."

Christina and Josh, 43, both filed for divorce last month after just three years of marriage, with Christina filing first to end their nuptials, citing "irreconcilable differences." Christina listed the date of separation as July 7, while Josh listed the date of their split as July 8.

On July 25, Christina took to her Instagram Story to address the end of her marriage. "Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of 'how I was blindsided and how I'm working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch' ... Meanwhile, I'm over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be," Christina wrote at the time, noting that "divorces do not happen overnight" and "there is always a breaking point."

(Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic//Getty Images)

Josh, meanwhile, shared a statement earlier this month asking for privacy. "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life-changing as a divorce I did not ask for," he wrote. "I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately, the internet is forever."

He continued, "We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don't know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

Two days after sharing his statement, Josh was spotted moving out of the $12 million Newport Beach, Calif. home he and Christina shared after purchasing it in May 2022, just months after their October 2021 wedding.