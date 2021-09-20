Christina Haack Engaged to Joshua Hall Following Ant Anstead Divorce

Christina Haack is set to head down the aisle again. On Monday, Haack confirmed that she was engaged to Joshua Hall, per E! News. Her announcement comes three months after she finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead.

Haack confirmed the engagement news by making a minor update to her Instagram account. In her bio, she included a diamond ring emoji next to Hall’s name. Additionally, she also shared some photos from her recent excursion to Mexico with Hall. In the snaps, the couple posed together on the beach alongside a lovely, sunset dining spread. Not only did she post photos from their dinner, but the Flip or Flop star posted a selfie that they took in which her new bling could be seen. Haack captioned the post with some very telling emojis, posting a heart, lock, key, and an engagement ring.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUDJ-NQJNvk/

Haack was first linked to Hall back in July. They were spotted as they were holding hands while arriving at a Los Angeles airport. At the time, a source told E! News that the two had been dating for a “few months” at that point. Even though there were many fans who were happy to see that Haack found love again, others were a bit more critical about her dating history. However, the HGTV personality quickly hit back against those haters with a statement on Instagram.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples judgments or opinions,” Haack wrote in early July. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect.” She added, “So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38-I’ll do what I want.”

Haack went public with her new relationship after splitting from Anstead, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Hudson (Haack also shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old son Brayden with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa). Haack and Anstead, who originally wed in December 2018, announced their split in September 2020. To announce the news, the Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Anstead, which she captioned with, “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.” The estranged pair would go on to finalize their divorce in June 2021.