‘Flip or Flop’s’ Tarek and Christina El Moussa Make First Public Appearance Together Since Divorce Filing

Flip or Flop‘s Tarek and Christina El Moussa will not let their divorce drama get in the way of their professional work, PEOPLE reports.

The HGTV stars made their first public appearance together on Friday as guest speakers at the 2017 Investor Summit in Las Vegas.

“Me and #christina on the #big #stage having #fun and teaching folks how to #flip #houses!! #goodtimes #lovespeakingtogether,” Tarek wrote alongside a photo of him and Christina.

One month prior to their appearance, Tarek filed for divorce and spousal support from Christina after seven years of marriage.

Christina also shared a photo with Tarek from the event, writing, “Fun event at #successpath #investor #summit … great meeting our students.”

The mother of two flew in for the summit and immediately flew out after to return home to her kids, Big 7 Media revealed in an Instagram photo.

