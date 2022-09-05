Christina Haack and Husband Josh Hall Celebrate Marriage With Hawaiian Wedding Ceremony

Christina (Haack) Hall and her husband Joshua Hall are celebrating their love with a romantic Hawaiian wedding ceremony that comes just five months after the two tied the knot privately. The HGTV star shared a stunning photo from the ceremony to Instagram Sunday, showing off her long white gown with intricate floral detailing as she embraces her husband on the rocky Hawaiian beach while the sun sets in the background.

"Shared vows in front of family and our close friends," Christina captioned the dreamy photo. "Everything in life has led me to where I am right now, which is exactly where I want to be. My dream man on the dreamiest island. Maui holds a special place in my heart. What an amazing night filled with love."

Christina and Josh's wedding ceremony comes two years after the Christina on the Coast star announced her split from husband Ant Anstead. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote on social media in September 2020. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Christina and Ant, who has since begun dating Oscar winner Renée Zellweger, share 2-year-old son Hudson. Christina also shares daughter Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 7, with ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa. In April, Christina took to social media to gush over Hall, who popped the question after a whirlwind romance in fall 2021.

"Prayed for a man who was all man but still treated me like his queen. Never give up," she wrote, adding that she had long looked "to be loved no matter what, to know someone gets me and has my back and is doing their part." She continued, "It's not complicated and it's not a lot to ask," noting that there is a sense of "safety and protection" Hall provides her.

Also in April, the couple moved back to Newport Beach to be closer to the kids' school, they shared on Instagram. "Our new home is our long term family home. Coming from a restless soul my soul is ready to rest," she wrote. "At 38 I'm exactly where I want to be and can't wait to make the next house our home." The couple has also been spending time in Tennessee while filming their upcoming show Christina in the Country.