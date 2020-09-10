✖

Chrissy Teigen is on "official 2-week bed rest" ahead of the birth of her third child with husband John Legend. The Cravings author, 34, tweeted the update on her pregnancy with a frowning face Tuesday, joking that things were about to get "astonishingly ugly" as she uses the time to learn how to sew "capes and kid clothes."

Teigen's followers shared all kinds of suggestions for her crafting journey, including taking up crochet and simply using her bed rest time to relax. "If I may... don’t pressure yourself to be productive," one person wrote. "You’re growing a human on the inside of you. That’s about as productive as a person can literally be. Rest in whatever way is most restful for you." Another encouraged, "You can do it! Stay strong. I was on bedrest for 96 days (who was counting). Delivered healthy twin girls."

I’m on official 2 week bed rest :( I’m taking this time to learn how to sew capes and kid clothes so shit is about to get... astonishingly ugly — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2020

Teigen and Legend revealed last month that daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, would be getting a little brother or sister when the supermodel debuted her baby bump in the EGOT winner's "Wild" music video.

In a new article for Marie Claire's fall issue, Teigen explained she has been working with her husband to discuss the concept of racism with her children. "When it comes to them being treated differently because of the color of their skin, I’m going to look to John for a lot of help with that because while they are Asian and white too, their skin color is Black," she explained. "We just try to talk to them like little adults, saying it in words they’ll understand, making it known that it’s very serious, and letting them ask as many questions as they need."

"There are books that I read when I became a mom that would explain to them hard and traumatic situations. But it’s really hard to teach them about their privilege; there are no books for that. But regardless of money or status, they’re always going to have their skin color," she added.

Teigen has been vocal about her support of presidential candidate Joe Biden and his vice presidential running mate Kamala Harris. "We are proud to stand behind Biden. We’re not only voting for Biden because it’s not Trump. We’re voting for him because we think he’s going to do an incredible job of bringing a bit of healing to the country," she told the outlet. "We are a divided, hurt nation that needs to be brought back together. [Biden is] someone who looks into issues with clear eyes, empathy, and understanding from being involved in politics. I also look at a presidential candidate as someone I want my kids to be able to look up to. I don’t see that in Donald Trump or any of his family."