Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Reportedly Signed Prenuptial Agreement Ahead of Wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's intimate and exciting wedding is now in the books. If anything should go south between the two though, they already have a prenuptial agreement too. The two reportedly signed a document that will protect Spears' fortune in the future. Spears reportedly has an estimated net worth of $60 million.

Sources close to Asghari and Spears told TMZ Monday the couple signed an "ironclad" prenup that will ensure Asghari does not receive a dollar from Spears' fortune if they ever split. This is not a surprise, as sources told TMZ in September 2021 that Spears' lawyers were "mobilizing" to get a prenup written after Spears and Asghari got engaged. Mathew Rosengart, the attorney Spears hired to represent her during the final months of her fight to end the 13-year conservatorship her father Jamie Spears oversaw, was reportedly involved in helping draft the prenup. Spears also signed a prenup with Kevin Federline before their wedding in 2004.

Asghari later told fans he planned to sign a prenup and claimed it was his idea. "Thank you [to] everyone who is concerned about the prenup," Asghari wrote in an Instagram Story post in September. "Of course, we're getting [an] iron-clad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day." He added two laughing emojis.

Spears and Asghari married at her Los Angeles home, with Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez among the small group of wedding guests. No one from Spears' family was invited. However, Spears' mother Lynne Spears wished her well on Instagram. "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding," Lynne wrote. "And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Spears' first husband, Jason Alexander, was also not invited to the wedding, but he went anyway. Alexander, who was married to Spears for 55 hours in January 2004, shared footage on Instagram Live he claimed was from Spears' home. He made it inside her home before security restrained him. He was allegedly armed with a knife when apprehended. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office filed a protection order, which orders Alexander to stay at least 100 yards from Spears, Asghari, and the singer's home. Alexander was arrested on trespassing, vandalism, and battery charges.

"I want to thank Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh, Detective Ken Michaelson, and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for their prompt and good work and look forward to working with law enforcement to ensure Alexander is aggressively prosecuted and hopefully convicted, as he definitely should be," Rosengart said in a statement. "This was an outrageous security breach, which I am livid about, but fortunately, Britney is safe, and she was a stunning and happy bride."