Britney Spears' Ex Facing Felony Charges

On the heels of crashing Britney Spears' wedding, Jason Alexander is facing felony charges from another incident. The singer's ex-husband allegedly stole jewelry from a woman whom he rented a room from years prior, per TMZ. The charges, which include grand theft, stem back to late 2015/early 2016.

According to the publication, Alexander had a felony arrest warrant in Napa County. Back in 2015, he had rented a room from a woman, who soon noticed that some of her jewelry had gone missing. About a month into living at the residence, the woman noticed the alleged theft of some of her jewelry pieces. She confronted Alexander, who initially denied any involvement. But, he reportedly later admitted to stealing a diamond and sapphire tennis bracelet that was valued at $2,000. Alexander reportedly admitted to selling the piece at a local pawn shop.

In February of 2016, the woman called to report the matter to the police. The authorities were able to retrieve the bracelet back from the pawn shop, where it sold for only $180, and gave it back to the owner. A felony warrant was later issued for Alexander, who was charged with two felonies including grand theft. Currently, authorities in Ventura and Napa Counties are discussing what to do with Alexander following his recent arrest.

Alexander was back in the news recently for another legal matter. Ahead of Spears' nuptials, he showed up at her residence, where the wedding was being held. He went live on Instagram and could be seen claiming to security that he was invited there by Spears. Alexander eventually made his way inside the singer's home and continued his Instagram Live. At one point, he could be seen saying, "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?" He was eventually restrained by security outside of the residence.

Following the incident, Spears and her new husband, Sam Asghari, are taking legal action against Alexander. E! News reported that the couple was granted an emergency order against him. Per the order, Alexander must stay 100 yards away from the pair and their Los Angeles home. The order reportedly expires on June 17. The report also noted that Alexander has a history of showing up to Spears' property unwarranted. Spears and Alexander were briefly married in January 2004. But, 55 hours after tying the knot in Las Vegas, they split.