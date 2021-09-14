Britney Spears Engaged: Major Update on Prenup Plans

Just two days after she and her now-fiancé Sam Asghari announced their engagement, Britney Spears is reportedly taking major steps to acquire a prenuptial agreement. The prenup will be a means to protect Spears’ worth in the case of a divorce, with sources claiming her current net worth is around $60 million. The prenup is something Asghari is supportive of, with the 27-year-old having confirmed Monday that they would sign a prenup before tying the knot.

Although Spears has not yet commented on the possibility of a prenup, sources close to the singer told TMZ that she and her team are “already mobilizing to get a prenup drafted.” The sources added that Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ new attorney who took over the role in July, is involved in the process. However, it is not believed Rosengart will write the prenuptial agreement. Instead, the prenup will likely be written by a family law attorney.

Separate sources corroborated the report in statements to PEOPLE, with one source close to the “Toxic” singer telling the outlet that Spears is currently working with her father, Jamie Spears, on getting a prenuptial agreement in place. Jamie notably serves as her estate conservator and recently petitioned to end her conservatorship. The source alleged Spears and her father are “already working” on the prenup, with a second source adding that despite her strained relationship with her father and the allegations of conservator abuse she has raised against him, Jamie is required to be involved in the process due to his current role as her estate conservator.

“Jamie is working on finding a lawyer to do the prenup. Because it involves finances and he’s still officially Britney’s estate conservator, he is figuring out the details. It has to be a divorce lawyer who handles the prenup,” one of the sources said, though a source in Jamie’s circle told the outlet that he is not involved in the prenup process.

After first meeting back in 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video and sparking romance, Spears and Asghari shocked fans on Sunday when they announced their engagement. Spears shared the news in a video that showed her donning a massive diamond ring. She captioned the post, “I can’t f—ing believe it” alongside a series of diamond ring emojis. As a flurry of congratulatory messages poured in, several also urged Spears to set her sights on a prenup, with Oscar winner Octavia Spencer grabbing headlines with her comment that read, “Make him sign a prenup.” Asghari later confirmed in an Instagram video that he would sign a prenup.