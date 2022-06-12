Britney Spears' Mom Speaks out After Not Being Invited to Singer's Wedding

✖

Britney Spears' wedding to Sam Asghari was a truly star-studded event. However, a few of the singer's family members were missing from the festivities. Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, was not invited to the wedding. As Page Six noted, Lynne still wished her daughter well as she celebrated the big occasion.

Britney posted several photos from her wedding on Instagram. In response to one of those posts, Lynne left her some kind words. She wrote, "You look radiant and so happy!" Lynne continued, "Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"

Britney's mother was one of several family members who was not invited to the wedding. She also did not invite her father, Jamie Spears, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Her brother, Bryan Spears, was invited to the celebration, but he did not attend. It's not exactly surprising to see that some of Britney's family members weren't invited to her wedding. After all, the "Lucky" singer has been vocal about her frustrations with her family's role in her conservatorship.

Throughout her conservatorship battle, Britney voiced her concerns over her father's role in the matter, as he was named as her conservator back in 2008. In June 2021, she made several claims about the conservatorship, including that she was being prevented from getting married or having more children. Jamie was eventually suspended from his role as her conservator and the conservatorship itself was terminated completely in November 2021. As for Lynne, she did not have a legal role in the conservatorship. Although, Britney did make a major claim about her mother in a since-deleted Instagram post and alleged that Lynne was "the one who gave [Jamie] the idea" for it.

Despite her family's absence, Britney appeared to be in bright spirits for her wedding day. She and Asghari exchanged vows at her home in California in front of a slew of famous guests including Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. Following the event, Britney took to Instagram to share her excitement over her big day. She captioned a slideshow of photos from the wedding with, "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better !!! So many incredible people came to our wedding and I'm still in shock."