Kevin Federline's Ex Star Jackson Calls Out Britney Spears Over Her Memoir

Kevin Federline's ex, Star Jackson, is calling out Britney Spears over what she asserts are some inaccuracies in the singer's memoir. Jackson and Federline had been together for about two years and shared a child when Federline began dating Spears. Shortly after they met, Jackson gave birth to her second child with Federline. In her book — The Woman in Me — Spears writes of her early relationship with Federline, "I was living in a bubble and I didn't have a lot of good, close friends to confide in and get advice from. I had no idea until after we'd been together for a while and someone told me, 'You know he has a new baby, right?'"

However, Jackson told the Daily Mail that this is not her recollection of the event. "When Kevin met Britney we had three kids [Federline was stepfather to her two eldest children and they had a daughter, Kori, together] and one on the way and we were living in a six-bedroom house in Orange County, California. One day, when I had bad morning sickness and was about six months pregnant, Kevin had an audition for a coke commercial or something in LA... then I didn't hear from him for three days." Jackson went on to reveal, "I later found out they had met at a club on the first night, when he went out with his friends. I felt angry and betrayed and I went numb. I went onto autopilot."

Jackson went on to allege that Spears was even present at the hospital when she was giving birth to her and Federline's second child. Afterward, she says that Federline went back to Spears' home and left her alone at the hospital. Federline and Jackson had wed in 2001, eventually divorcing in 2004. The same year, Spears and Federline married. They share two children together. The couple divorced in 2007, with Federline going on to former volleyball player Victoria Prince in 2013. The couple are still together and living in Hawaii.

These days, Jackson says she has a good relationship with Federline, and that she has no hard feelings toward Spears. "I think her relationship with Kevin was a fantasy for both of them," she said. "To me, anything built on a rocky foundation isn't going to last and they started rocky because he was in a relationship. I never hated Kevin because if you really love someone you can't hate them."