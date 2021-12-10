Britney Spears’ Lawyer Holds Nothing Back in Comments on ‘Disgrace’ Jamie Spears

Britney Spears gained official control of her estate on Wednesday after being under an oppressive conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years. Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, gave a statement saying that the pop star “now has the power to do whatever she wants to do” while slamming Jamie as “a disgrace.” Rosengart explained that Judge Brenda Penny “once again acknowledged that Britney Spears is a free, independent woman and can live how she wants.”

Rosengart had some choice words for Jamie, claiming that Spears’ father had been evading deposition rather than cooperating with the process. “Jamie Spears was noticed by myself and my law firm, meaning we served papers for his deposition,” Rosengart stated. “He did not show up for his deposition the first time. He did not appear for his deposition the second time. So he has not yet been deposed but he will be deposed in this case and I look forward to taking his deposition.”

However, should Jamie continue to be uncooperative, Rosengart’s team will seek further action. “If necessary, the action we will take to get his deposition, which is required by law, is to file a motion to compel,” Rosengart continued. “It should not be necessary, but if he continues to evade his deposition, we will file a motion to compel.”

“Mr. Spears is a disgrace and suspended as her conservator,” Rosengart concluded. “That’s a statement of fact.” Spears’s legal battle isn’t quite over, with her next hearing taking place on Jan.19, 2022, to untangle many of the financial aspects and fees of the case.

The judge ruled in favor of ending the conservatorship on Nov. 12. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Rosengart, said outside the court that day, reported CNN. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

The conservatorship came under increased scrutiny in recent years by fans and outside observers, who wondered why the conservatorship had lasted for more than a decade. In June, Spears made her first public comments about the conservatorship in court, making shocking allegations against her conservators. She claimed she was forced to use a birth control device, couldn’t get married, was forced to take medication, and made to work against her will. She accused her father of orchestrating the conservatorship.