Britney Spears' Estranged Husband Sam Asghari Gushes Over Her Memoir

Britney Spears' new memoir has had many people talking, even her estranged husband, Sam Asghari. Entertainment Tonight reports that Asghari gushed over the book when a video journalist recently caught up with him on the street to ask about a portion of the book where Spears refers to him as "a gift from God." Asghari replied, "That made me smile. So, to be honest, that made me smile. I'm freaking proud of her. And I hope she takes over the world."

Earlier this month, TMZ caught up to Asghari and asked him about the book, which he revealed he'd "already read." Offering his take, Asghari said at the time, "I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I'll be the first one in line to buy it."

Previously, a source spoke with ET about Asghari's take on the tell-all book, revealing, "Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book. He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered." The source added, "He is confident that this will be a therapeutic experience and help her let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years."

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

Following Spears and Asghari ending their marriage, insiders say they are each pursuing their own personal new paths in life, to seek happiness. "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source told Us Weekly in August. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."