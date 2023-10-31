Britney Spears' Reaction to Being Pulled Over for Speeding Revealed in Body Cam Footage

Back in September, Britney Spears was pulled over for speeding, and we now have evidence of her reaction to the situation in newly revealed body cam footage. ET reports that in the incident — as well as another traffic violation in early October — police cam footage reveals Spears being very apologetic and explaining that her vehicle paperwork was at home with her security team. In regards to the initial police encounter, Spears' lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said, "Britney at all times had a license and insurance," adding, "This is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket."

According to a previous report from TMZ, the pop singer was pulled over by a California Highway Patrol officer in Ventura County on Sept. 10. The outlet reports that law enforcement sources stated that Spears was initially pulled over for speeding. Spears was allegedly driving 61 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone while in her white Mercedes. The outlet added that Spears was reportedly cooperative during the stop and was cited for two infractions, per court records: driving without a valid license in her possession and driving without proof of insurance. She was also given a warning for her speed. In ET's new report, the outlet states that Spears has since paid the $1,140 fine she incurred, and that she now has all her necessary paperwork.

This was Spears' second run-in with the police in as many months. Back in September, officers visited her home after the singer posted a knife video on social media. Spears commonly takes to her Instagram to share clips of herself dancing at home and recently shared one where she was dancing with knives. She noted in the post caption, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today!!! Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!" She also turned off comments on the post.

TMZ later reported that police received multiple calls from individuals concerned for Spears' wellbeing following the knife clip. In order to be cautious, deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department stopped by Spears' home to make sure she was alright. They spoke with her, determined that she posed no risk to herself or others, and left.

This was not the first time this year that police have made a welfare check on Spears. In January, police were called to Spears' house after the pop star deleted her Instagram. While she has deactivated her account multiple times in the past, TMZ reported that fans were alarmed by her social media silence and reached out to authorities asking for a wellness check. Sheriff's department officers stopped by Spears' home and determined that she was not in any present danger or crisis.