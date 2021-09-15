Britney Spears Gushes Over New Fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is head-over-heels in love with fiancé Sam Asghari! Days after the newly engaged couple announced they took the next step in their relationship when Asghari dropped to one knee and popped the question, Spears on Monday took to social media to pen a sweet message about their love.

In the Instagram post, which has since disappeared following Spears’ decision to deactivate her Instagram account “to celebrate my engagement,” the “Toxic” singer shared a photo from Asghari’s Men’s Health photoshoot that showed the 27-year-old personal trainer all but floating in the air. Spears reacted to their latest relationship milestone in the caption, writing that “words can’t even say how shocked I am.” Adding a diamond ring emoji, the musician went on to quip, “geez although the a-hole was way overdue.” Despite the wait, Spears said “it was definitely worth” it before she went on to gush, “yes world … that beautiful f-ing man in that picture is MINE. I’m so blessed it’s insane!!!!!” Asghari was quick to reply, agreeing with Spears when he commented, “Wayyyyyyy overdueee.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The happy couple, who first met back in 2016, announced their engagement on Sunday is separate Instagram posts. In Spears’ announcement, a video was included that showed the 39-year-old showing off her engagement ring, which features a 4-carat round-cut diamond with a platinum cathedral setting on a plain silver band. In the clip, Spears said she was “ecstatic” about the proposal, adding in the caption, “I can’t f-ing believe it.” In his announcement, Asghari shared a photo of himself and his fiancée sharing a kiss as Spears held up her hand to give the camera a close view of the ring.

Although details about the engagement are unclear, what is known is that Asghari went to great lengths to make sure the engagement ring was perfect. According to a release from Forever Diamonds NY’s jeweler Roman Malayev, Asghari spent months searching for a designer before choosing Malayev. Asghari said, according to PEOPLE, “every designer I spoke with about the ring was amazing with great ideas, but I just clicked with Roman – we really connected on the design and he was as excited as I was to make it special – that’s why I chose him.”

Amid the flurry of chatter surrounding the couple in the wake of their engagement, Spears and Asghari are laying some groundwork for the future. The couple has confirmed they will get a prenup, something many encouraged Spears to pursue after she shared news Asghari popped the question. According to recent reports, Spears’ team is already working on drafting the prenup, and Asghari has confirmed he supports the move.