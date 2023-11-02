Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Divorce Could Be Dismissed

It's been nearly three months since Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears, but it's now reported that the filing could be dismissed entirely. According to The Blast, the court has notified Asghari and Spears that if they do not make any steps toward actually divorcing then their case will be thrown out. The Blast notes that it appears Asghari hasn't actually served divorce papers to Spears, and she has not legally responded to the filing. The outlet reported that a situation like this is rare but not unprecedented, and typically happens in a situation when reconciliation is a possibility.

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage. Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Following Spears and Asghari ending their marriage, insiders say they are each pursuing their own personal new paths in life to seek happiness. "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source told Us Weekly in August. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."

Most recently, Asgahri spoke publicly about Spears' new memoir, The Woman in Me, which has had many people talking. Entertainment Tonight reported that Asghari gushed over the book when a video journalist caught up with him on the street to ask about a portion of the book where Spears refers to him as "a gift from God." Asghari replied, "That made me smile. So, to be honest, that made me smile. I'm freaking proud of her. And I hope she takes over the world."

In October, TMZ caught up to Asghari and asked him about the book, which he revealed he'd "already read." Offering his take, Asghari said at the time, "I'm very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I'm definitely excited and I'm extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I'll be the first one in line to buy it."