Justin Timberlake Reportedly Fearful Britney Spears Fans Will Hound His Tour

The former *N Sync member doesn't think he'll be able to avoid the backlash.

Justin Timberlake is set to launch his first U.S. tour in half a decade later in April, but he reportedly is more worried about dealing with Britney Spears' fans on the road. According to InTouch Weekly, Timberlake is still feeling the effects of Spears' revelations in her memoir, including labeling him a "cheater" and that he convinced her to get an abortion after Spears became pregnant.

"Justin's already faced a big backlash on social media and a blow to the nice guy reputation he's always tried to nurture," a source tells the outlet. "Now he's going to put himself out there for public scrutiny, and he's really worried this tour could turn into a disaster!"

Timberlake reportedly wants the situation to "just go away," but it doesn't seem that way. His latest single titled "Selfish" led to Spears' fans driving a 13-year-old song from the singer of the same name.

Spears even apologized for some of the claims about Timberlake in her memoir, but soon retracted that after Timberlake made comments during a New York performance in February. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely fucking nobody," Timberlake said during the one-night show.

"Someone told me someone was talking shit about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!," Spears wrote after the video of Timberlake went viral.

"Britney's revelations boxed Justin into a corner," the source tells InTouch. "He's really afraid he's going to be hounded by her fans on this tour."