Britney Spears' Friends Reportedly Fear She's 'In Danger' in New Relationship

Britney Spears, appearing unkempt, garnered headlines as her security personnel and partner, Paul Richard Soliz, a known felon, escorted her from the Chateau Marmont Hotel in the early hours of May 2, drawing the presence of first responders. And now sources are telling In Touch that the scene seemed sadly familiar.

"She had a boozefueled bust-up in a hotel room with Paul and refused treatment," a source said, noting that a "crazed" Britney — who has been boasting that she drinks wine — had reached "rock bottom" after a seven-day spiral that began on April 25 when two dramatic photos showed the pair acting erratically. "It's like 2008 all over again."

In the early part of that year, she started having public meltdowns, which led to her father, Jamie, taking over her affairs via a 13-year conservatorship. Even after being released in 2021, the pop star settled a legal dispute with her dad over his management of her finances on April 25, reportedly agreeing to pay him $2 million in legal fees. On May 2, she settled her divorce from Sam Asghari, who was widely considered an anchoring force in her life.

"Now, she's hanging out with this criminal, and friends fear history is repeating itself," the source said of Soliz, whom she hired in 2022 to help with housework in her L.A. home. "She's in serious danger." Britney, 42, has apparently been lonely lately. "She's usually holed up around her mansion all day, making disturbing videos," the source told the outlet, adding that Soliz, 38, "provided a distraction. They've been hooking up for a while. Sam was convinced she cheated on him with Paul because of how she openly flirted with him."

In December 2022, Soliz was convicted of possession of a firearm by a narcotic addict, stemming from an incident in 2020. He had also been convicted of robbery in 2008, among other arrests. Also, he admitted he has "a handful" of children from a past relationship. "That certainly raises red flags, considering Britney's history," the source said. "Who knows what his motives are?"

Concerned family members are reportedly considering taking serious measures to help her. "There's actually been talk of pursuing another conservatorship," the source said, referring to her family and friends who have attempted at least one intervention since 2021. Fans have even called 911 in concern. "No one wants to see it go this far, especially because of all the publicity and backlash over the last one, but Britney really needs help."

It's one thing to post disturbing videos, the source added, "but now she's intimately involved with a felon and she's been drinking, which she should definitely not be doing if she's taking medication for her bipolar disorder." According to a report, the star is also eroding her $60 million due to her monthly trips on private jets to Hawaiian and French Polynesian resorts when her conservatorship ended. Because she has vowed never to make music again, "she needs to save her money," the source noted.

Family members are said to be rushing to reach the singer before her condition deteriorates. "This latest meltdown proves Britney's only getting worse," the source said. "Her friends and family are desperate to save her before it's too late."