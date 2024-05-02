Major Update on Britney Spears' Divorce

Britney Spears is now officially a single woman again. In a major update on her split from Sam Asghari, TMZ reports that the couple's divorce is now settled. The former couple filed a Stipulated Judgment, which TMZ obtained along with Spears' response to Asghari's divorce petition.

According to TMZ, the Spears is walking away from the marriage with jewelry and personal effects, "as well as any earnings she raked in before and during their marriage." This is due to the prenuptial agreement they signed when they wed. TMZ adds that the "divorce docs basically lay out" that the "prenup divvies everything up cleanly." There had been talk that Spears might be cutting her ex a six-figure check, but it's unclear if that happened.

Spears and Asghari first met in 2016, on the set of her music video for music video for "Slumber Party" featuring Tinashe. They began dating shortly thereafter, eventually getting engaged in September 2021. In April 2022, Spears announced that she was pregnant with her third child and Asghari's first, however, one month later she suffered a miscarriage.

Asghari and Spears wed on June 9, 2022, at Spears' California home. After the wedding, they moved to a new mansion in Calabasas, which Spears purchased for just under $12 million. In August 2023, Asghari filed for divorce from Spears.

Following Spears and Asghari ending their marriage, insiders say they are each pursuing their own personal new paths in life to seek happiness. "Sam is focused on moving forward with his life and although he shared a lot of happy memories with Britney, he's excited to see what's next," a source told Us Weekly in August. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career. That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest."