Brian Austin Green Says He and Sharna Burgess Don't 'Have Any Labels' But Things Are 'Going Really Well'

Brian Austin Green is in no rush to put a label on his relationship with Sharna Burgess. Just days after his return from a steamy Hawaiian vacation with the Dancing With the Stars pro, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor told Access Daily Saturday that things are "going really well right now" and that the pair "had a really good time" on their PDA-filled getaway.

"It's all going really well right now. It's early on so we don't have any labels for anything, obviously," he said in the interview, adding of Burgess, "She's an amazing woman. She's super responsible, she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around. I feel blessed right now."

The two first met through a mutual business manager. "She was like, 'Hey I've got a client that you should meet,'" Green recalled, admitting that he "begrudgingly" agreed to meet the mirrorball trophy winner at first. When they did meet, sparks flew. "We met and we had great conversation," The Masked Dancer judge added. "It's been great so far."

Burgess also addressed questions about her relationship status during a recent Q&A with fans on her Instagram Story, telling a person who asked if she was single, "Y'all don't give up on this one. It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

After photos surfaced last week of Burgess and Green showing some serious PDA on the beach of Kona, Hawaii, a source told PEOPLE of the two, "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together. Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days." Both stars shared Instagram posts from their patio overlooking the ocean during vacation, with the pro dancer calling Burgess called their trip the "best vacation in a lifetime."

Green's new romance comes just over a month after he filed to divorce estranged wife Megan Fox. The actor previously confirmed in May that he and the Transformers star had split in December after she began dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly while working together on their upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox has mutually filed for divorce from her ex, and both have requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8.