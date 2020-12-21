Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Sees 'Marriage' in His Future With Megan Fox

✖

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are "going strong" nearly a year after they met and fell in love this past March on the set of their movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass. So strong that a source told Entertainment Tonight Saturday that the rapper even "sees marriage" in their future. "MGK and Megan make each other laugh and that’s a big thing for Megan. They keep each other smiling," the source added. "MGK totally sees marriage in his future with Megan and friends could 100% see them getting engaged within the next year."

Megan, however, is less tied to a timeline, they added, as she officially filed for divorce in November from estranged husband Brian Austin Green , with whom she shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. The two had been separated for months before the Transformers actress met Kelly on set, Green confirmed on his podcast when news first broke of the new couple in May. "Megan doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind," the source continued.

While the "Bloody Valentine" artist and actress are solid in their relationship, the insider explained that "Megan is the type of person who likes to keep her partners on their toes so one day she can be super hot and another, she can be cold." While MGK "doesn’t mind the back and forth" and the couple is "definitely more ‘on’ than ‘off’ on most days," the source continued that Fox's relationship with her new beau is "healthier" than that of her former husband and stems from a mutual understanding and a "strong connection."

"MGK and Megan lean on each other emotionally and both understand one another because of their strong connection and because they are both parents," the source continued. "They both get it and it’s easy for them to empathize with each other whether it’s related to parenthood, their careers, etc. MGK felt like he was going down a bad path before he met Megan and she has really helped him see things in a new light.”

As for Fox and Green when it comes to co-parenting amid their divorce, the source said the two have "both moved on," and while their current relationship is "sweet and sour and a bit up and down for the most part," at the end of the day, both are dedicated to being happy and maintaining a civil relationship with one another.

Fox has previously gushed over her connection with Kelly, telling Nylon magazine last month that their romance was a "once in a lifetime thing" and that their connection was stronger than anything she had ever felt. "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire," she explained. "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."