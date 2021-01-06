'DWTS' Pro Sharna Burgess and 'Masked Dancer' Judge Brian Austin Green Share Steamy Kiss While on Vacation

✖

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are enjoying some serious PDA while on their first couple vacation to Kona, Hawaii. The Masked Dancer judge and Dancing With the Stars pro were photographed Saturday sharing a kiss and steamy embrace while spending time in the ocean in pictures obtained by The Daily Mail that you can view here.

In the photos, Green, clad in swim trunks, is all over the professional dancer, who sported a patterned white bikini during their beach outing. "They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," an insider told PEOPLE of the pair's trip to the island. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

Both Burgess and Green have also shared Instagram photos from the same beachside patio, with Burgess declaring this getaway her "first vacation in a long time" as well as the "best vacation in a lifetime" alongside her picture shared last week. "Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let’s go," she wrote alongside the photo. In Green's snap, he can be seen standing in the same location, alongside which he wrote, "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean."

Last month, the Mirrorball Trophy winner shared she had a new man in her life after going on "so many social distancing dates" amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told Us Weekly, adding that things were going "really awesome." She added that things were "very new" and that the two were enjoying the early stages of dating. Despite trying dating apps, Burgess revealed she ultimately met her new beau through a mutual friend, and "the rest is history … for now."

Green's relationship with Burgess comes just over a month after he filed to divorce estranged wife Megan Fox, from whom he confirmed on his podcast in May he had split in December 2019. Fox has mutually filed for divorce, and both have requested joint legal and physical custody of their three sons — Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8. Fox has also moved on with a new relationship, dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after the two met in March on the set of the upcoming film Midnight in the Switchgrass.