'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Sharna Burgess Vacations With 'Masked Dancer' Judge Brian Austin Green

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess is sparking romance rumors with Brian Austin Green. According to Us Weekly, Burgess and Green were spotted heading out on vacation together, as the two were seen in LAX airport waiting to board their flight. This news comes shortly after the professional dancer explained to Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. Of course, this also comes several months after it was announced that Green separated from his wife of 10 years, Megan Fox.

On Sunday, the Daily Mail posted photos of Burgess and Green in LAX together. They were reportedly catching a flight on Christmas Day. The publication reported that the two were spotted dancing to holiday music as they waited in line at a café inside of the airport. They then grabbed some snacks and sat side by side as they waited to board their flight. Interestingly enough, the pair's outing comes after Burgess engaged in an interview with Us Weekly, which was published on Dec. 7, during which she said that she was "not on the market anymore." While she did not reveal the identity of the individual that she's been seeing, she said that they were introduced by a mutual friend. Burgess added that their courtship is "very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially. No one's calling us a relationship yet."

Burgess went on to explain that she wants to take a more private approach when it comes to sharing details about her love life. The DWTS star explained, “I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops. And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can.” She added that while her current romance is new, it "feels different to all the rest of them."

As previously mentioned, this news comes months after it was announced that Green and separated from his wife of ten years, Fox. In May, the Masked Dancer judge confirmed that he and the Transformers actor had split during an episode of his ...With Brian Austin Green podcast. He said that the two would make an active effort to co-parent their three sons — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Since it was announced that they split, Fox has been linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly.