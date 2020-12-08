✖

Sharna Burgess has a new man in her life after going on "so many social distancing dates" amid the coronavirus pandemic," she told Us Weekly Monday. The Dancing With the Stars pro revealed she was no longer in the active dating world after meeting her mystery beau, noting that things had been "really awesome."

"I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet," she shared, joking, "How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?" Meeting new people and trying to find a connection in the times of COVID-19 meant going to the park and getting "separate blankets and sitting six feet apart" to see if there was anything between them.

In the end, the pro dancer revealed she met her new romantic connection through a mutual friend, and "the rest is history … for now." Burgess isn't quite ready to go public with her boyfriend's identity, she explained to the magazine, as getting into a new relationship has made her feel more private than she thought it would have.

"I thought that when I met someone, I would be like scream it from the mountain tops," she shared. "And it’s actually, it’s almost the opposite. I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can." While things are still in the early stages for the two lovebirds, she excitedly said that "it feels different to all the rest of them."

Back in October, the Australia native sparked rumors that she was seeing Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim after the two were spotted out together. The Oppenheim Group owner told Us Weekly not long after that there was "nothing romantic" going on between the two, and while Burgess was "super cool" and "really awesome," he was "not huge" on dating and they simply went to lunch "a couple of times."

Burgess competed on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars after taking Season 28 off, and was paired with Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe on the ABC ballroom floor. The two placed 12th in the season eventually won by Artem Chigvintsev and Kaitlyn Bristowe, being eliminated after their '80s Night tango to "Everybody Wants to Rule The World."