Billie Eilish Makes New Relationship Instagram Official

Billie Eilish chose Halloween as the day to take her relationship with Jesse Rutherford "Instagram Official." She included a photo with the singer in her Halloween weekend photo dump. Their costume made fun of the 11-year age gap between the two, with Eilish dressed as a baby and Rutherford as an old man.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy... Happy Halloween," Eilish, 20, captioned the post. She included photos of herself and her friends partying during the holiday. One picture showed her friend Dylan Minnette in a pumpkin costume. Another slide showed an X-ray of her brother Finneas' recent injury.

Eilish and Rutherford, 31, sparked romance rumors in early October, reports PEOPLE. They were seen together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. TMZ published photos of the two sitting together at a booth. Sources told the site there was "some PDA" between the two, suggesting it was a date. On Oct. 19, PEOPLE published photos of Eilish and The Neighborhood lead singer kissing outside the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Studio City, Los Angeles.

Some of Eilish's fans were not thrilled about the relationship with Rutherford, but others pointed out that they were making fun of critics with the costume. "Honestly yikes on the last photo," one person wrote on Instagram. "Girl do yourself a favor and delete the last photo," another wrote. "She does not give a f— and I love it," one fan added.

Eilish's last publicly known relationship was with rapper Q, whose real name is Brandon Adams. She spoke about their relationship ending in the Apple TV+ documentary The World's a Little Blurry. "I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him," she said. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about."

The "Bad Guy" singer was also linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce from late 2021 through May. Rutherford publicly dated songwriter Anabel Englund. He also dated Wildflower Cases co-founder Devon Lee Carson in the past.

In other Eilish developments, the singer recently launched her second fragrance, Eilish No. 2. It is the follow-up to last year's Eilish, which is now called Eilish No. 1. In an interview with Elle, Eilish said the fragrance was inspired by the Christmas tree farms she remembered from her childhood. "This fragrance really reminds me of being at a Christmas tree farm with my family," she said. "I don't think Eilish No. 2 smells like Christmas, but it has this feeling to it that just really reminds me of that woodsy family feeling."