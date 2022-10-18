Billie Eilish Might Have a New Boyfriend

Billie Eilish may have a new man in her life. E! News reported that Eilish sparked romance rumors with Jesse Rutherford after going out on two nighttime outings in Los Angeles. The singer was most recently linked to Matthew Tyler Vorce, whom she split from earlier this year.

Based on photos obtained by TMZ, Eilish and Rutherford, the lead singer of The Neighborhood, dined together at Crossroads Kitchen on Thursday. Two days later, the pair went to Universal Studios' Halloween Horrors Nights together. As E! News noted, the duo even held hands briefly during the outing. While their relationship may have turned romantic recently, they have reportedly been friends for years. Neither Eilish nor Rutherford have addressed these romance rumors yet.

Billie Eilish spotted holding hands with rumored boyfriend and lead vocalist of The Neighbourhood, Jesse Rutherford. pic.twitter.com/69UVBvDyuC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2022

Prior to sparking romance rumors with Rutherford, Eilish was in a relationship with Vorce. It was confirmed in the summer that Eilish and Vorce went their separate ways after more than a year of dating. Their breakup came amidst rumors that Vorce, an actor, cheated on the "bury a friend" singer. Although, he soon addressed the allegations on social media. He wrote alongside a poster for the movie Men, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

Vorce posted a subsequent message in which he denied cheating on Eilish. He wrote, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous." The news of their split came almost exactly a year after they were first spotted together in Santa Monica. They appeared close during that outing, with Eilish resting her head on Vorce's shoulder.

Eilish did not comment on the split news at the time. However, that's not entirely surprising given that she likes to take a private stance when it comes to her personal life. During her appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020, she explained why she isn't especially open about her dating life. She said, "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret. I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?'"