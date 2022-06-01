Billie Eilish Is Single Again, Recent Boyfriend Confirms Breakup

✖

Billie Eilish is, once again, a single woman. Eilish has reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, after more than a year of dating. Cosmopolitan reported that Vorce himself confirmed the news with a statement that he posted on his Instagram Story.

The news of Eilish and Vorce's breakup comes amid rumors that the actor cheated on the singer. He both addressed these rumors and let fans know that the pair have split up. Vorce began by posting a message alongside a poster for the movie Men, which read, "The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life."

In a subsequent post to his Instagram Story, Vorce denied that he cheated on the "bad guy" singer. He wrote that their relationship simply came to an end, sharing, "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous." Eilish and Vorce's split comes almost exactly a year after it was first reported that they were an item. At the time, Page Six reported that the two were seen hanging out in Santa Monica together. They appeared to be quite close during the outing, as Eilish rested her head on Vorce's shoulder.

Eilish did not address relationship rumors at the time. Although, that shouldn't come as a surprise to the singer's fans, as she has explained that she wants to keep her personal life private. During an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp in September 2020, the Oscar winner explained why she maintains a private stance when it comes to her love life. "I've had relationships and kept them private, and even the ones that I've had; with the tiny amount that I've let the world see, I regret," she shared. "I think about the people that have made their relationships public, and then they break up, and it's like 'What if it goes bad?'"

Eilish also kept mum on her relationship status as seen in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry. In the special, she alluded to receiving a FaceTime call from her "first love" after she earned several Grammys at the 2020 awards ceremony. But, she did not share the individual's identity.