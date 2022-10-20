Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish was recently spotted locking lips with a rumored paramour. Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford were caught by paparazzi kissing on Tuesday outside the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Los Angeles, stirring up romance rumors between the Grammy-winning "Bad Guy" musician, 20, and Rutherford, 31. TMZ reported that photos show the two "embracing, kissing, holding hands, and smiling from ear to ear." According to the outlet, the pair went out three times in one week, first for Halloween Horror Nights, then for dinner, and last to enjoy a kiss. The musicians were also sighted together on Oct. 13 at Los Angeles' Crossroads Kitchen. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two appeared cozying up at a restaurant, although their relationship status has not been publicly confirmed. Several fans noted that the two were photographed meeting in 2017 when Eilish was only 15 or 16. While many fans have expressed reservations about the two's 10-plus-year age gap, neither has spoken about knowing the other before.

Having co-founded The Neighbourhood in 2011, Rutherford became famous for the band's hit song "Sweater Weather," a song that has recently regained traction on TikTok. The band has released several albums and singles since signing with Columbia Records in 2013. The Neighbourhood released Chip Chrome & The Mono-Tones, its fourth studio album, in September 2020. The band was supposed to go on tour at the beginning of September 2022, but Variety confirmed they are on hiatus. Rutherford's relationship with social media is contentious; the singer deactivated all his accounts on the day of his 27th birthday, committing "social suicide," he explained to Complex.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford confirm relationship with public kiss. pic.twitter.com/CBRolzMnKK — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 19, 2022

"It's satirical. It's supposed to be. And if it's emo in its own ways that's good, but it's also supposed to be ridiculous and funny and a commentary on how ridiculous the whole thing is." The singer's music persona Chip Chrome has a verified Instagram account, but he hasn't posted for over a year. Eilish does not follow the page, but Chrome follows her. Previously, Rutherford dated singer-songwriter Anabel Englund and Devon Lee Carlson, model and co-founder of Wildflower Cases. In the past, Eilish was connected romantically to the rapper Q (whose real name is Brandon Adams), which she discussed in her 2021 Apple TV+ documentary The World's a Little Blurry. "I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted and I don't think that's fair for him," she said about Q. "I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about." Between late 2021 and May 2022, the "No Time to Die" performer was also rumored to be dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.