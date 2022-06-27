Billie Eilish's Wax Figure Gets Spirited Response From Social Media
The famous Hollywood Wax Museum recently unveiled a wax figure of singer Billie Eilish, and the artwork has received quite a spirited response from social media. On Sunday, the figure was revealed, showing a blonde-haired version of the singer donned in all white. She's posed with her hands held up in front of her, and her name split over two finger-less gloves, reading "BIL-LIE."
After photos of the wax figure went viral on the internet, social media users began commenting, and it's safe to say the reactions have been a mixed bag. "At this point no one gonna look on point with the wax figures but it was a really good try," one Instagram user commented on Pop Crave's post about the figure. Someone else added, "Ok no but as someone who doesn't keep up with her, you could've told me that was a picture of her and I'd believe it." Scroll down to see the figure and read more reactions from social media users.
"Eillie Bilish"
"Are you sure that isnt Eillie Bilish," quipped one Instagram user.
"Barely Eilish"
"That doesnt look like her at all," someone else firmly stated.
"...Did You Dirty..."
"The eyes are pretty good but the cheeks and nose should be slimmer!" a fan exclaimed. "Also where is the green and black hair!!?"
"Middle-Aged White Woman"
"That looks like a middle-aged white woman," another person joked.
"Cosplaying"
"Literally thought this was someone cosplaying Billie till I saw the caption," one more Instagram user commented.
"Zero Resemblance"
"Lol love how everyone always over reacts when they see a wax figure of a celebrity, like calm down it's not even that bad," someone offered.
"Hybrid Version..."
"It looks like a hybrid version of Billie, Avril, Taylor, and Kesha all fused together," one last fan commented.