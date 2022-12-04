Amy Robach: Update on 'GMA' Anchor's Marriage to Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance

Good Morning America has been touched by a scandal. It was recently reported that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been romantically involved. In light of this news, PEOPLE provided an update on Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue.

According to the outlet, Robach was waiting to announce her split from Shue before the news of her relationship with Holmes went public. The estranged couple is reportedly close to finalizing their split, as a source said that they were "about ready to settle their divorce" before this latest news broke. The source continued, "They were waiting on [the settlement] to tell people. The whole point of why she waited to share the news that her marriage was over: she went to [divorce] mediation."

While it was only recently reported that Robach and Shue were getting a divorce, it seems as though their split was a long time coming. The insider added, "The woman had cancer for a long time. She was very preoccupied with that. Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year and they had issues before." Robach and Shue wed in 2010. Holmes married his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in the same year.

News broke on Wednesday that the two Good Morning America anchors were romantically involved after photos surfaced of the pair hanging out on multiple occasions. As PEOPLE noted, the photos showcased them holding hands in a car, enjoying a vacation, and getting close at a bar in New York City. Like Robach and Shue, Holmes and Fiebig were supposedly separated before the two anchors began a romantic relationship.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," a source alleged. "The relationship didn't start until after that." The insider continued to say that Robach has "got nothing to hide," adding, "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Robach and Holmes have not publicly addressed the news. However, they seemingly alluded to the drama on Friday's episode of the ABC news program. Holmes joked at the beginning of the broadcast, "You know it's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it." Robach laughed before adding, "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend, and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here — some of us do, at least."