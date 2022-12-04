T.J. Holmes' Wife Marilee Fiebig's Reaction to Amy Robach Affair Revealed

T.J. Holmes' wife Marilee Fiebig was "blindsided" by his alleged affair with his Good Morning America co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider told Page Six. To make matters worse, if it is true that there was overlap in both relationships, it's not the first time Holmes has reportedly been unfaithful, and with a co-worker. Multiple sources tell the outlet that Holmes had a three-year affair with married producer Natasha Singh. The affair begn in 2016 and the cheating duo even reportedly confided in Robach about their infidelity, though a source close to Robach denies such, with them noting she knew nothing about the affair until the very end. Singh GMA left in 2018 and moved to NYC, where things are said to have really heated up between them. "She fell in love with him. He had a key to her apartment," an insider told the media outlet. Holmes managed to salvage his marriage with Fiebig after she reportedly learned of the affair in 2019 after discovering emails.

Now, Fiebig is said to be stunned by the relationship with Robach, especially since they were close friends and her and her estranged husband, Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. In fact, sources say Robach's daughter often babysat Holmes and Fiebig's daughter. She hasn't spoken publicly and made her Instagram account private since the news broke. Holmes and Robach deactivated their accounts.

Sources say Holmes and Fiebig had been separated for several months but were trying to "work things out" when news of his romance with Robach broke on Nov. 30. "She's devastated. She had no idea," the source says. "They haven't been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. "They were just together for T.J.'s birthday," which is Aug. 19.

Robach's divorce is nearly finalized, and they already put their NYC apartment up for sale. "He moved out earlier this summer," the source shared. "They've constantly had problems over the years, and they finally broke up."