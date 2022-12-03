'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have a Ball Joking About Relationship On-Air

After a whirlwind week that revealed their relationship to the public, Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had some fun on-air. Holmes and Robach joked a bit about the wild week that saw their romance go public, with tons of speculation swirling around the reveal.

On Friday's broadcast, Holmes and Robach were all smiles, with Holmes saying he hoped the week would just keep "going and going and going." "It's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week...going to take it all in," Holmes said. Robach was not as keen on her love life as the focal point beyond this week, saying Holmes was speaking for himself. "I am excited for the weekend," Robach added. All in jest, all playfully, and all the kind of fun you want in your morning TV.

TJ Holmes and Amy Robach don't even care anymore pic.twitter.com/8rjIDlS0CE — Ahmed/The Ears/Jobless takes 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 2, 2022

The couple's "secret" romance went public this week after months of reporting by The Daily Mail that indicated the pair had a romance. According to TMZ, sources at ABC noted that Robach had spoken with ABC executives years before to dispel any rumors she and Holmes were an item.

This changed a bit in recent months, with both on the way to divorce with their spouses and a plan to go public in a few weeks. Robach's divorce from Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue will be finalized in two weeks, making the planned revealed very likely.

The initial report on the coupling noted they had been dating in secret for six months, with both still legally married to their spouses. Despite this, both were on the way out of their relationships when the news leaked.

"They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," a source told Page Six. "The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair."

Prior reports noted that the couple shouldn't expect any disciplinary action, with ABC executives considering them "consenting adults" and at "equal" professional levels. While the relationship was raising eyebrows, their return to TV on Friday should've sealed the deal.