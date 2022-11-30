Two Married 'Good Morning America' Co-Hosts Spark Romance Rumors

Following an alleged months-long affair, Good Morning America's GMA 3: What You Need to Know co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have separated from their partners of around 12 years, according to Page Six. A source told Page Six they began dating in March as they trained for the New York City half marathon. Another source claimed the couple, who reportedly left their spouses in August, were spotted "canoodling" in bars near ABC News in May. The couple has gone to great lengths to conceal their affair, according to a staffer. "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair." Meanwhile, a series of photos obtained by the Daily Mail recently show Robach and Holmes being affectionate together during a weekend away in a secluded cottage in upstate New York and various outings around the city. Photos from a getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving show Holmes grabbing Robach's behind while she leaned into the trunk of a car.

While in England for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, ABC staffers were "buzzing about the intimacy between them," sources told the Daily Mail. In March, Holmes and Robach participated in the NYC half marathon together after becoming close friends years earlier and going on double dates with their now-seemingly ex-significant others, reported Page Six. As observant fans noticed, Robach no longer wears her wedding band and no longer posts photos of her husband, Andrew Shue, on her Instagram (followed by her limiting comments on the page). Holmes appeared to have deactivated his Instagram account. In August, Robach and her husband, as well as Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, separated, sources told Daily Mail.

Yep, head of ABC News had to fly all the way to LA to make sure we were behaving. #Oscars #mypresidentisblack Posted by T.J. Holmes on Sunday, March 27, 2022

Having married their respective spouses in 2010, Robach and Holmes both have blended families. Holmes has a nine-year-old daughter with his current wife and a daughter and son from a previous relationship. Robach's first marriage yielded two daughters, and her second marriage resulted in three sons with Shue. Last year, Robach and Shue co-authored the children's book Better Together about the process of blending families. The last time Shue appeared on his wife's Instagram account was on July 30, when she posted from a vacation in Greece. However, Holmes moved to his own apartment by the end of August, and Shue moved out of his and Amy's apartment by the end of September, Daily Mail claims. The relationship is reportedly known to ABC News president Kim Godwin. Yet Daily Mail reported that Godwin publicly said she didn't know about the story after they covered it. The outlet noted that in March, Holmes shared an Instagram photo posing with Robach and Godwin, with the caption, "Yep, head of ABC News had to fly all the way to LA to make sure we were behaving."