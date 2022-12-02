Andrew Shue Removes All Photos of Amy Robach After T.J. Holmes Romance Reports

Andrew Shue's social media is a tale tell sign he wants to separate himself from his estranged wife, Amy Robach. Amid news of Robach dating her Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes, the Melrose Place alum has removed all traces of Robach from his Instagram account. Schue removed the photos on Nov. 30, the same day news broke that the Daily Mail exposed Holmes and Robach's romance. Shue and Robach have been married since 2010. Holmes is also still legally married to Marilee Fiebig, whom he also wed in 2010. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the chummy co-anchors were seen on multiple outings — with one photo showing Holmes playfully touching Robach's butt as she took stuff out of the trunk of a car.

This isn't the first sign of trouble in Schue and Robach's marriage, though sources say the pair already put their New York City apartment on the market weeks ahead of Robach's relationship with Holmes being publicized, and their divorce is said to be finalized within the next two weeks. But in 2013, Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer and opened up about the toll she says it took on their marriage.

She underwent a bilateral mastectomy and six months of chemotherapy, and she was declared cancer free and has been since then. "This was not something I would wish on anyone's marriage," she explained to PEOPLE Magazine in 2015. She said their rough patch spanned several months.

Holmes and Robach have both deactivated their Instagram accounts since the scandal hit the net. Fiebig made her account private. She hasn't commented on the matter publicly.

For Holmes and Robach, they haven't run away from the chatter. In fact, they jokingly addressed it on air on Dec. 2. "It's too bad it's Friday, it's been a great week," Holmes said with a smile. "Is it?" Robach responded. "I'm going to keep going, and going, and going," Holmes said, adding, "Going to take it all in." Robach added: "Speak for yourself. I am excited for the weekend."