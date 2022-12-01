'GMA': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Left Spouses Amid Affair, Report Claims

Married Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes allegedly left their respective spouses in August after a months-long affair, Page Six reports. Before photos of the two getting cozy last month were published Wednesday on the Daily Mail, a source claims to Page Six that the co-anchors' romance began in March around the time they were training together for the New York City half marathon.

The pair was reportedly spotted "canoodling" in New York City bars near ABC News back in May, the source added, but it wasn't until August that they allegedly left their spouses. Holmes and Robach have yet to comment on the allegations that they had been having a months-long affair and that they have left their spouses, but Robach's Instagram followers began to notice in October that she was no longer wearing her wedding ring in social media posts. Robach and Holmes have deactivated their respective Instagram accounts following reports of an affair between the two going public.

The 20/20 anchor tied the knot with actor Andrew Shue in 2010 and is stepmom to Shue's three children – Nate, Aidan and Wyatt – whom he shares with ex Jennifer Hageney. Robach was previously married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annie, from 1996 to 2008. Holmes, meanwhile, is married to Marilee Fiebig after tying the knot with the attorney in 2010. He also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.

In photos published Wednesday by the Daily Mail, Robach and Holmes can be spotted on various outings together, even holding hands at one point. Two weeks prior to Thanksgiving, the GMA co-stars were photographed on a getaway to a cabin, where Holmes was snapped grabbing Robach's butt while she leaned into the trunk of a car.

The two have reportedly been working hard to keep their relationship private, an inside source told Page Six. "They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret," the source explained. "The producers at GMA are shocked to hear they are having an affair."