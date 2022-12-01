Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline

September 2009: Robach and Shue become engaged (Photo: Joe Corrigan/Getty Images) It is unclear what day the proposal occurred, but a spokesperson for Today told PEOPLE on Sept. 27 that it took place the week before. It was reportedly not long after their divorces that they got engaged. According to the source, they were separated from their former spouses for about a year before they started dating that spring. prevnext

Feb. 6, 2010: Robach and Shue get married (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Breast Cancer Research Foundation) Robach's 37th birthday was marked by a ceremony in New York where the couple exchanged their vows. The two wed in a ceremony overlooking the Hudson River in New York City, each for the second time. During the ceremony, Shue's mother, Anne Harms, officiated, and the couple wrote their own vows.

Sept. 30, 2015: Robach shares how cancer strengthened her marriage to Shue (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for HBO) As part of GMA's October Pink Initiative to encourage viewers to get checked, Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer after an on-air mammogram in October 2013. Her health and relationship were affected by the diagnosis in the following years. Despite Shue's support during her bilateral mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, the couple struggled to maintain their relationship. "We were learning how to live with each other and raise kids together," Robach told PEOPLE at the time. Even though it was "rough for several months," Robach revealed they were the "best they have ever been" once she learned she was cancer-free. "We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about and just be honest about the fears, then we could get through it," Shue said.

June 7, 2017: Robach and Shue draw comparisons between their family and 'The Brady Bunch' (Photo: Photo by VMAL/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images) Robach and Shue discussed their blended family dynamics with Us Weekly, explaining why they are considered the modern-day "Brady Bunch." As for the only difference, Robach pointed out, "We don't have an Alice. That's my biggest complaint." In turn, Shue praised the Michigan native for her dedication to her family, saying, "She does everything! The other night it was 10 o'clock and she was folding laundry."

Oct. 26, 2021: Shue and Robach publish a book (Photo: Mychal Watts/WireImage/Getty Images) Together, Robach and Shue wrote and published a book for children titled Better Together! That same month, they shared their personal inspiration for the book. "When we first blended our family, we created bedtime stories about the animals in the backyard of our new home becoming a family and finding adventures together," they said jointly in an interview with Publisher's Weekly. "Now with four out of our five children in college and beyond, we've only just now had time and perspective to try and help others who are in the middle of blending and raising their families."

March 10, 2022: Robach and Shue attend the ADAPT Leadership Awards (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards) The couple attended the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani in New York City, where David Muir presented them with the titular award. During the red carpet before the event, Robach kissed his wife's cheek while she smiled brightly for the cameras.