Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach's alleged affair with Good Morning America co-host T.J. Holmes has shaken the media world due to her long-term marriage to Andrew Shue. On Nov. 30, Page Six reported that Robach left Shue in August and Holmes left Marilee Fiebig the same month after the on-air colleagues allegedly started a romance during the New York City Half Marathon in March. "There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," a source told PEOPLE. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married." The Daily Mail published photos Wednesday that seem to confirm the alleged months-long tryst, showing them getting cozy in New York. Holmes and Robach have not responded publicly to the speculation, but both have deactivated their Instagram accounts.
Before getting together, Robach and Shue had each been married once before and had children. Tim McIntosh, a former MLB player, was Robach's husband from 1996 to 2008. They have two daughters: Ava, born in 2002, and Analise, born in 2006. From 1994 to 2008, Shue was married to floral designer Jennifer Hageney. Their three sons are Nate, born in 1997; Aidan, born in 1999; and Wyatt, born in 2004. After getting divorced from their former partners, Robach and Shue wed in 2010. They have been vocal about raising their five children from previous marriages as a blended family, affectionately calling them "ShueBachians." Now that the pair's relationship is under the spotlight, many are curious about their history together. Below is a timeline of Robach and Shue's relationship over the past decade (images do not necessarily reflect the month and date where they are placed).
April 2009: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue meet for the first time
Shue and Robach were introduced to each other by friends at a book party in April 2009. Later in the month, they were spotted laughing and kissing on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, prompting rumors of a romance.
September 2009: Robach and Shue become engaged
It is unclear what day the proposal occurred, but a spokesperson for Today told PEOPLE on Sept. 27 that it took place the week before. It was reportedly not long after their divorces that they got engaged. According to the source, they were separated from their former spouses for about a year before they started dating that spring.
Feb. 6, 2010: Robach and Shue get married
Robach's 37th birthday was marked by a ceremony in New York where the couple exchanged their vows. The two wed in a ceremony overlooking the Hudson River in New York City, each for the second time. During the ceremony, Shue's mother, Anne Harms, officiated, and the couple wrote their own vows.
Sept. 30, 2015: Robach shares how cancer strengthened her marriage to Shue
As part of GMA's October Pink Initiative to encourage viewers to get checked, Robach was diagnosed with breast cancer after an on-air mammogram in October 2013. Her health and relationship were affected by the diagnosis in the following years. Despite Shue's support during her bilateral mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy, the couple struggled to maintain their relationship. "We were learning how to live with each other and raise kids together," Robach told PEOPLE at the time. Even though it was "rough for several months," Robach revealed they were the "best they have ever been" once she learned she was cancer-free. "We knew that if we could just get back to what our connection was about and just be honest about the fears, then we could get through it," Shue said.
June 7, 2017: Robach and Shue draw comparisons between their family and 'The Brady Bunch'
Robach and Shue discussed their blended family dynamics with Us Weekly, explaining why they are considered the modern-day "Brady Bunch." As for the only difference, Robach pointed out, "We don't have an Alice. That's my biggest complaint." In turn, Shue praised the Michigan native for her dedication to her family, saying, "She does everything! The other night it was 10 o'clock and she was folding laundry."
Oct. 26, 2021: Shue and Robach publish a book
Together, Robach and Shue wrote and published a book for children titled Better Together! That same month, they shared their personal inspiration for the book. "When we first blended our family, we created bedtime stories about the animals in the backyard of our new home becoming a family and finding adventures together," they said jointly in an interview with Publisher's Weekly. "Now with four out of our five children in college and beyond, we've only just now had time and perspective to try and help others who are in the middle of blending and raising their families."
March 10, 2022: Robach and Shue attend the ADAPT Leadership Awards
The couple attended the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani in New York City, where David Muir presented them with the titular award. During the red carpet before the event, Robach kissed his wife's cheek while she smiled brightly for the cameras.
Nov. 30, 2022: Robach deactivates her Instagram account following rumors of a romance with T.J. Holmes
Nov. 30, 2022: Robach deactivates her Instagram account following rumors of a romance with T.J. Holmes

Holmes and Robach shut down their Instagram accounts after photos emerged of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and hanging out at a bar.