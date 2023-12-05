Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Open up About 'Year of Hell' Following 'GMA' Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are opening up for the first time about their love and the subsequent scandal that came when their relationship was made public in November 2022. The former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors spoke candidly in the Dec. 5 debut episode of their new iHeartRadio podcast, Amy and T.J. Podcast, which launched exactly one year after ABC News President Kim Godwin decided to put the two on hiatus amid the reports of their workplace romance.

Holmes, 46, referred to himself and Robach as people "who lost the jobs we love because we love each other," as Robach noted this was the "first time we get to say what happened and where we are today." She continued that after a "year of hell," she and Holmes are in a great place and that she's "never been happier," despite the circumstances surrounding their GMA3 exit last year.

"In the end, all of us are always rooting for love," Robach said. "It doesn't always happen when you want it to happen. And it's undeniable when it's real and it's something you have to navigate and it's not easy." She continued, "Relationships are hard, they're messy, they're not perfect. We have fought for love, and I can say I have never been happier. I am with my best friend." Holmes agreed he's the "happiest and healthiest" he's ever been, adding, "Bottom line we have not said this. I'm in love with this woman and she's in love with me and we are planning a life together."

Despite allegations that Holmes and Robach were unfaithful to their respective spouses, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, the duo insisted that they were both already involved in divorce proceedings as they began to see one another. "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers – being outed as cheating on our spouses – and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," Holmes said.

Robach insisted, "We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces," adding that when she and Holmes were first photographed getting cozy, Shue had moved out of the house they shared three months prior. Holmes likewise said he had been living alone in his apartment "since last summer." The two originally wanted to reveal their relationship after their divorces were finalized, even penning a draft press release that was never sent out. "I have it in my phone still," said Holmes. "You made a statement about where you were in your marriage, and I made a statement about my divorce proceeding and those statements were never released."

Almost a year after Robach and Holmes' exit from the ABC morning show, the two made their red carpet debut as a couple at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball over the weekend. The duo joked on their podcast that they almost titled the show Scandal-less "because this was the scandal that wasn't."