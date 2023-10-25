T.J. Holmes Goes Instagram Official With Amy Robach After Finalizing Divorce

Former Good Morning America co-anchor T.J. Holmes has made his relationship with Amy Robach "Instagram official" after finalizing his divorce at last. Robach and Holmes made headlines about a year ago in the fall of 2022 when they were caught having a secret affair while both married to other people. The duo stayed together through their divorces and have now taken a big step on social media.

Holmes posted three photos of himself and Robach on the sidelines of a football game this weekend. They were in Arkansas watching the team from Holmes' alma mater take on Mississippi State, and they did not try to hide or downplay their romance at all. A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that this is no small step for their relationship – or for their hopes of a career comeback.

"T.J. posting a picture with Amy just solidifies the two are going strong and ready to make their relationship public," the insider said. "The two have gone through a lot together and continue to be a united front as they sort their lives out and work towards building a future."

When The Daily Mail published photos of Holmes and Robach on a secret weekend getaway last year, they didn't know that both were already in the process of separating from their spouses. Robach had already filed for divorce, while Holmes was a bit further behind. However, earlier this month Holmes finalized his divorce from attorney Marilee Fiebig. Robach finalized her divorce from actor Andrew Shue back in March.

While Robach and Holmes haven't taken it to Instagram yet, they have made no secret of their ongoing romance over the last year. They have been seen together frequently in new York City, and have even continued training for marathons together. Most recently, they were spotted on a motorcycle ride through the city together.

Still, the specter of their affair hangs over their hopes of returning to the news desk. Holmes and Robach were both fired from GMA3 and have not landed another job yet. A source close to them told ET that they hope to work together if possible, but they are open to other possibilities as well.

"Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles," they said. "Amy and T.J.'s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically."