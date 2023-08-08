Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reportedly Considering Engagement

The couple made headlines with their affair last year, but friends say they are together for the long haul.

Former Good Morning America co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are reportedly planning on getting engaged. The couple made headlines last year when they were caught having an affair while both separately married. Now that the dust has largely settled, the two are still together and friends say they are in it for the long haul.

"They're in a good place," a source close to Robach and Holmes told reporters from Us Weekly. "They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together." The insider added that they "are very happy and laying low," explaining: "Now the plan is, they do want to move in together and get engaged." Robach, 50, finalized her divorce from her husband back in March, while 45-year-old Holmes filed for divorce from his wife in December.

(Photo: Michael Yada)

Holmes and Robach's story went viral largely because of their on-screen chemistry on GMA. The two were co-anchors for over two years and they had plenty of lighthearted moments for fans to look back on once they realized the two were an item. They even trained for marathons together and covered their races on social media and on TV.

In November of 2020 paparazzi photographers caught Robach and Holmes on a romantic getaway together. It was later reported that both were already separated from their spouses, but at the time it was not public knowledge. Therefore the photos seemed to show a clandestine meeting complete with PDA that had social media in an uproar.

As the story took off, ABC News took Holmes and Robach off the air to avoid "distractions" for the audience as well as their colleagues. However, in January the network announced that it was terminating the anchors altogether. While it was framed as a mutual decision, the network reportedly paid severance to Holmes and Robach, giving them time to stay out of the public eye and consider their next career move.

"They've pitched a reality show, docu-series and daytime talk show, all of which they know will be popular and people will watch," said Us Weekly's source. "Amy has said whatever they do, this is about real love and they're in it together."

So far, it's not clear what comes next for the two reporters in terms of work. However, sources say that they may be more focused on their personal life together anyway. Holmes and Robach have not commented publicly on the reports of their pending engagement.